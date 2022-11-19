Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 6.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.16. 1,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,169,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

