Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.