Trex (NYSE:TREX) Trading Down 5.3%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80. 1,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,745,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

About Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Trex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.