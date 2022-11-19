Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $65,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE DECK opened at $375.40 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $303.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

