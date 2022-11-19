Citigroup Increases Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Shares of SILK opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares during the last quarter.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
