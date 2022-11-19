Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

