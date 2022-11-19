Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Semrush Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
