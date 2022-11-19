Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $128,750.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,976.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $192,056.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,648,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,581,613.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $128,750.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,976.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,821 in the last 90 days. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

