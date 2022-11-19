Northland Securities Trims Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price to $2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SDIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SDIG opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

