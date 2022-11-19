SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.