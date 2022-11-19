SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SCPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.