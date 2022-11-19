Morgan Stanley Boosts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $13.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

SCPL stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

