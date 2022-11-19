Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Univest Sec lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

In other news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

