Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Hovde Group

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Hovde Group to $14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $486.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

In related news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

