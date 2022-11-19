Barclays Increases Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.90.

RVNC opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 505,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 148,464 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

