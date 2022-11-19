Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,168,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.