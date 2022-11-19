Stephens Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $4.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.

RDFN stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

