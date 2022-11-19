DA Davidson Lowers RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $23.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

RumbleON Price Performance

RMBL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.40. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

