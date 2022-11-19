WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

