WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

