WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,345 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $405,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 36.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

