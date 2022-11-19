WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $642,000 Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after buying an additional 494,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

MRC Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE MRC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other MRC Global news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

