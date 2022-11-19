WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

WTS stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $207.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

