WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $612,000 Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,578 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 358,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 86.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 227,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 167.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.75 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

