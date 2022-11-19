Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

