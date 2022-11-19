WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Cognex stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

