WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.18 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

