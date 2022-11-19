WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,106 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of PEAK opened at $24.65 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

