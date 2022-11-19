WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $240.04 on Friday.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $240.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.



