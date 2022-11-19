WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $619,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

