WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 16,213 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 568,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 88,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

CubeSmart Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

