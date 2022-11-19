WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 165,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.