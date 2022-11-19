WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,078. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

