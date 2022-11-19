WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,703 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

