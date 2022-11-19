1,028 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 323,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $15,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

