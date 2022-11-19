Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,515 shares of company stock valued at $45,284,372. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

