StockNews.com Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NOW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOW by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 828.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 776,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NOW by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

