DA Davidson Cuts Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $1.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.17.

DOMA opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Doma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,504,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 623,368 shares of company stock valued at $351,512 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

