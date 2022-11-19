Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.42.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

