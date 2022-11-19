Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 2.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $79.88. 345,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,639,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
