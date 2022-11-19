Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 2.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $79.88. 345,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,639,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.