BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

