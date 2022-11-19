Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Trading Down 14.1 %

BRDS opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Insider Activity at Bird Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

