CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

CIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

