CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.
CIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.