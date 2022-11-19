Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CHRA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charah Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,200,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,327.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 83,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

