Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

