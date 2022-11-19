Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.33) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,000 ($23.50) to GBX 1,835 ($21.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,896.29 ($22.28).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($19.94) on Thursday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,166.93 ($25.46). The firm has a market cap of £18.33 billion and a PE ratio of 703.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,589.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,701.30.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.