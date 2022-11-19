Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

WG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246.40 ($2.90).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LON WG opened at GBX 159.45 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.34. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.