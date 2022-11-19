Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 68 at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.57 ($0.89).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £664.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.00. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.75).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

