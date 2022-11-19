Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Senior Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 122 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.06. The firm has a market cap of £511.69 million and a PE ratio of 4,066.67. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.23 ($1.80).

Insider Transactions at Senior

Senior Company Profile

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 5,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,344.30).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

