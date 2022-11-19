Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 935 ($10.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TATE. Citigroup raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.52) to GBX 850 ($9.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($10.34) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 853.75 ($10.03).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 725.20 ($8.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.05. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 624.40 ($7.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 814.90 ($9.58). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12,086.67.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 602.78%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

