The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€10.90” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €10.52 ($10.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.74. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.76).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

